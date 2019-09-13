Plug Power (PLUG) Position Has Increased by Alps Advisors Inc; Cwm Increases Holding in Clorox Co Del (CLX)

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Plug Power Inc (PLUG) by 110.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 207,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.95% . The institutional investor held 396,087 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 188,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Plug Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 2.80 million shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 21/05/2018 – Plug Power CFO Paul Middleton to Speak at 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investment Conference; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Rev $33.7M; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SEES MEETING 2018 REV. VIEW $155M-$180M,EST. $167.7M; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.6C; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.08; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 11/05/2018 – Plug Power Confirms Details for Its Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 16, 2018

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 39,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 92,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.11 million, up from 52,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.2. About 687,902 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 111,051 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,269 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Clorox Co (CLX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Inv Mgmt has 8,313 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 17,069 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,929 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Park Corp Oh holds 4,799 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability stated it has 26,960 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,565 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 324,964 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank has 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 186,481 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 138,383 shares. Tobam reported 54,023 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 0.02% or 11,976 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.11% or 96,255 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $233,840 activity. MCNAMEE GEORGE C bought $233,840 worth of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Plug Power Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Plug Power Have Soared 81% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “13 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trust Is Clearly Still a Problem for Plug Power Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLUG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 79.86 million shares or 5.04% more from 76.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 12,130 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 149,002 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 27,940 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsrs holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited accumulated 47,288 shares. Adirondack Communications invested in 1,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 20,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 18,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 114,790 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling reported 500 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 15,930 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested in 0% or 26,188 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) by 45,789 shares to 924,656 shares, valued at $52.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 102,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,363 shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmac.