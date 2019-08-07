Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power Inc. 2 3.12 N/A -0.42 0.00 AVX Corporation 17 1.40 N/A 1.61 9.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Plug Power Inc. and AVX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Plug Power Inc. has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AVX Corporation’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Plug Power Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, AVX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. AVX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plug Power Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Plug Power Inc. and AVX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Plug Power Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.67% and an $3.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Plug Power Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.7% of AVX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Plug Power Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 72.25% of AVX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plug Power Inc. -3.49% -1.34% -11.95% 58.99% 15.71% 78.23% AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13%

For the past year Plug Power Inc. has 78.23% stronger performance while AVX Corporation has -0.13% weaker performance.

Summary

AVX Corporation beats Plug Power Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.