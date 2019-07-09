Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) EPS Estimated At $-0.10; Renaissance Technologies Lowered Minerals Technologies (MTX) Stake

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Plug Power Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.295. About 1.20M shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 6.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plug Power Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUG); 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – REAFFIRM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDAS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – QTRLY NET REV $31.9 MLN VS $32.6 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER EXPECTS SOME CASH RECOVERY FROM U.S. TAX CREDITS; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SEES 2Q REV. $37M TO $41M, EST. $34.8M; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 03/04/2018 – Plug Power Increases Fuel Storage, Runtime By 56% in New Fuel Cell Product for Industrial Mobility Market; 28/03/2018 – Plug Power Continues to Expand the Hydrogen Economy with Hybrid Fueling Station Solutions; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SEES MEETING 2018 REV. VIEW $155M-$180M,EST. $167.7M

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) stake by 21.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 6,000 shares as Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 21,700 shares with $1.28M value, down from 27,700 last quarter. Minerals Technologies Inc now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 22,691 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Announces Agreement To Acquire Sivomatic Holding B.V; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc reported 1,888 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 99,697 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 41,088 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% or 107,980 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 30,355 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 73,566 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 1,313 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,909 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 44 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Eagle Asset Incorporated accumulated 106,415 shares. 432,315 were reported by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company. First LP invested in 33,348 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,932 are owned by Hexavest. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 49,203 shares stake.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,391 activity. 200 Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares with value of $11,728 were bought by CLARK ROBERT L. Shares for $23,663 were bought by Deans Alison Ann on Thursday, March 14.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 17,700 shares to 2.35 million valued at $69.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) stake by 798,233 shares and now owns 1.82M shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 17.97% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MTX’s profit will be $36.31M for 12.48 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Minerals Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MTX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Minerals Technologies Provides Update on Second Quarter 2019 Outlook; Implements Restructuring and Cost Savings Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerals Technologies Initiates ENVIROFIL® PCC Production NYSE:MTX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Plug Power Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 76.03 million shares or 23.49% more from 61.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.04% or 4.40 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 415,681 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.19% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Stratos Wealth reported 26,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Incorporated has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 4.09 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 617,213 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% stake. Focused Wealth Management has 1,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Llc owns 99,739 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 327,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential reported 14,140 shares. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $263,840 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $233,840 was bought by MCNAMEE GEORGE C. Marsh Andrew bought $30,000 worth of stock.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $563.23 million. It focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors.