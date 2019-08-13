Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Plug Power Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Plug Power Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Plug Power Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Plug Power Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Plug Power Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

Plug Power Inc. presently has an average target price of $3.5, suggesting a potential upside of 67.06%. The competitors have a potential upside of 76.12%. Plug Power Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plug Power Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plug Power Inc. -3.49% -1.34% -11.95% 58.99% 15.71% 78.23% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

Liquidity

Plug Power Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Plug Power Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Plug Power Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plug Power Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Plug Power Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. In other hand, Plug Power Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Plug Power Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.