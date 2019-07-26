Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Reaches $57.40 Formed H&S; Gates Capital Management Cut Mercer Intl (MERC) Position By $11.46 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as Mercer Intl Inc (MERC)’s stock rose 7.37%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 2.99 million shares with $40.40M value, down from 3.87M last quarter. Mercer Intl Inc now has $845.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 220,032 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 10,703 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 1,626 shares. Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.1% or 56,200 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 168,141 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 1,163 shares. 2.06 million are owned by Renaissance Technology. Invesco Limited invested in 480,097 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell & Investment Adviser stated it has 26,735 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Walthausen And Limited Com has invested 1.56% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Northern Tru reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Late-Cycle Look At Mercer International – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.