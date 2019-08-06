Plexus Corp. (PLXS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Printed Circuit Boards company, Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Plexus Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.32% of all Printed Circuit Boards’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2% of Plexus Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.10% of all Printed Circuit Boards companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Plexus Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus Corp. 0.00% 14.90% 6.90% Industry Average 1.18% 13.66% 4.86%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Plexus Corp. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus Corp. N/A 58 9.96 Industry Average 46.21M 3.91B 31.85

Plexus Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Plexus Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.33 2.38

As a group, Printed Circuit Boards companies have a potential upside of -13.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plexus Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plexus Corp. 3.65% 1% -1.26% 7.59% 0.95% 16.9% Industry Average 6.02% 11.51% 44.43% 27.50% 15.22% 35.45%

For the past year Plexus Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Plexus Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Plexus Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.03 Quick Ratio. Plexus Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plexus Corp.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Plexus Corp. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Plexus Corp.’s competitors have beta of 1.18 which is 17.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Plexus Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Plexus Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. The company also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions. In addition, it offers sustaining solutions, which include aftermarket services, such as screening, loaner program, part harvesting, in/out warranty repair, advanced exchange, part repair, upgrade, demo unit management, warranty redemption, refurbishment, recycling, part fulfillment, decontamination, destruction, part fulfillment with warranty redemption, complaint handling, and part sales. The company provides its solutions to companies in the networking/communications, healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, and defense/security/aerospace sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.