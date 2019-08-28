Plexus Corp. (PLXS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Printed Circuit Boards company, Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plexus Corp. has 98.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 61.32% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2% of Plexus Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.10% of all Printed Circuit Boards companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Plexus Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus Corp. 0.00% 14.90% 6.90% Industry Average 1.18% 13.66% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Plexus Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus Corp. N/A 58 9.96 Industry Average 46.21M 3.91B 31.85

Plexus Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Plexus Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.17

As a group, Printed Circuit Boards companies have a potential upside of 2.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plexus Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plexus Corp. 3.65% 1% -1.26% 7.59% 0.95% 16.9% Industry Average 6.02% 11.51% 44.43% 27.50% 15.22% 35.45%

For the past year Plexus Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Plexus Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Plexus Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.03 Quick Ratio. Plexus Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plexus Corp.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that Plexus Corp. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Plexus Corp.’s rivals have beta of 1.18 which is 17.90% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Plexus Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Plexus Corp.’s peers beat Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. The company also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions. In addition, it offers sustaining solutions, which include aftermarket services, such as screening, loaner program, part harvesting, in/out warranty repair, advanced exchange, part repair, upgrade, demo unit management, warranty redemption, refurbishment, recycling, part fulfillment, decontamination, destruction, part fulfillment with warranty redemption, complaint handling, and part sales. The company provides its solutions to companies in the networking/communications, healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, and defense/security/aerospace sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.