Playtech Ltd (LON:PTEC) Investors: Peel Hunt Maintains “Add” Rating; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lifted T Mobile Us Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) Holding

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) stake by 35.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc acquired 340,557 shares as T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $89.56M value, up from 955,524 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 now has $66.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 724,816 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation

In an analyst report sent to clients and investors on 22 August, Peel Hunt reaffirmed their “Add” rating on shares of Playtech Ltd (LON:PTEC).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Seaspine Hldgs Corp Com stake by 641,765 shares to 23,940 valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce.Com Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:CRM) stake by 3,063 shares and now owns 627,482 shares. Netflix Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sprint And T-Mobile Finally Get Approval To Merge – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprint T-Mobile Merger: Reassessing The Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 8.21% above currents $78.18 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. HSBC maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Friday, March 8. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Nomura.

The stock decreased 0.36% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 383.5. About 270,537 shares traded. Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Playtech plc engages in the development and licensing of software products for the online and land gambling industries. The company has market cap of 1.19 billion GBP. The firm operated through Gaming and Financials divisions. It has a 4.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s gaming applications comprise online casino, poker and other P2P games, bingo, mobile and social gaming, land based terminal, sports betting, lottery, and casual and fixed-odds games.

Among 2 analysts covering Playtech Ltd (LON:PTEC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Playtech Ltd has GBX 603 highest and GBX 425 lowest target. GBX 586.50’s average target is 52.93% above currents GBX 383.5 stock price. Playtech Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS.