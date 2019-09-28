PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainm (:)

Both PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainm (:) compete on a level playing field in the Gaming Activities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS Inc. 10 -1.31 22.52M -0.31 0.00 Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainm N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS Inc. 216,955,684.01% -8.2% -1.6% Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainm 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PlayAGS Inc. and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainm.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainm 0 0 0 0.00

PlayAGS Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 86.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PlayAGS Inc. and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainm are owned by institutional investors at 86.7% and 59.32% respectively. PlayAGS Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainm has 11.66% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PlayAGS Inc. -2.34% -4.53% -22.19% -24.02% -32.52% -18.43% Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainm 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform. The Table Products segment provides table products, side-bets, and table technology related to blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, and roulette, as well as ancillary table products. Its brands include In-Bet, Buster Blackjack, Double Draw Poker, and Criss Cross Poker. The Interactive segment offers social gaming products through its mobile apps, Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It serves Class II Native American and Mexican gaming jurisdictions, and Class III Native American, commercial, and charity jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AP Gaming Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to PlayAGS, Inc. in December 2017. PlayAGS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.