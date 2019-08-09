PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Reaches $9.30 After 4.00% Up Move; Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Had 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (LON:SPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 4 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 14 with “Hold”. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, February 11. The stock of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. Goldman Sachs downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) rating on Thursday, July 4. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and GBX 7500 target. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add” on Monday, February 18. The stock of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. See Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8525.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 7500.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 6700.00 New Target: GBX 7500.00 Downgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7500.00 New Target: GBX 7700.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7100.00 New Target: GBX 9000.00 Unchanged

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 6570.00 New Target: GBX 8540.00 Maintain

The stock of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.85% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 1.16M shares traded or 151.30% up from the average. PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has declined 32.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AGS News: 10/04/2018 – AGS Appoints Mike McKiski to Vice President of Sales; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – DJ PlayAGS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGS); 14/03/2018 PLAYAGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37; 03/05/2018 – PLAYAGS INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.30; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 17/04/2018 – AGS will Continue to Prove it’s “Obsessed with the Game™” at NIGA 2018; 08/05/2018 – PlayAGS Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS 1Q Rev $64.9M; 14/03/2018 – PLAYAGS INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $124 MLN – $130 MLN IN 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $329.64 million company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $9.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AGS worth $13.19M more.

More notable recent Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (LON:SPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Spirax-Sarco Engineering plcâ€™s (LON:SPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo News” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX Corporation (SPXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.16% or GBX 175 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7920. About 339,189 shares traded. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. The company has market cap of 5.91 billion GBP. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services. It has a 26.45 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, makes, and sells peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for biotechnology, food and beverage, chemical process, mining, and environmental sectors, including peristaltic tube pumps, precision tubing products, aseptic filling and capping systems, heavy-duty hose pumps, sinusoidal pumps, pump heads and panel-mount drives, single-use tubing connector systems, valves and magnetic mixers, sanitary gaskets, and silicone transfer tubing and reinforced silicone hoses, as well as PTFE-lined flexible hoses.