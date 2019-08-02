PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Facebook Class A (FB) Position

Analysts expect PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 900.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. AGS’s profit would be $5.87 million giving it 29.03 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 313,408 shares traded. PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has declined 32.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AGS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PlayAGS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGS); 14/03/2018 – PLAYAGS INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $124 MLN – $130 MLN IN 2018; 14/03/2018 PLAYAGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS Expect 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $126M to $131M; 17/04/2018 – AGS will Continue to Prove it’s “Obsessed with the Game™” at NIGA 2018; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 03/05/2018 – PLAYAGS INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.30; 23/05/2018 – AGS Chief Financial Officer Kimo Akiona Wins 2018 Financial Executive of the Year Award

Columbia Asset Management increased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 64.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management acquired 2,155 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 5,501 shares with $917,000 value, up from 3,346 last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $549.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Investors, lawmakers, advertisers pressure Facebook over data; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify Before House Commerce Panel; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO DECLINES REQUEST TO APPEAR BEFORE U.K LAWMAKERS; 20/04/2018 – Web trackers are exploiting websites’ access to Facebook user data, according to a security research report; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Files for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: VIDEO: Brooks Questions Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines , and other services and products for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $682.15 million. It operates in three divisions: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. It currently has negative earnings. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $235 highest and $155 lowest target. $204.93’s average target is 6.33% above currents $192.73 stock price. Facebook had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $210 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,167 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 1.23M were accumulated by Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited. Fincl Consulate holds 0.13% or 1,731 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 232,881 shares. Mengis stated it has 5,931 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 14.63M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6.43M shares. Redwood Management Lc holds 25,000 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Com holds 5,329 shares. Caprock Grp stated it has 12,538 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 0.05% stake. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mackenzie Fin owns 1.08M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.