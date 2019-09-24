Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

As Resorts & Casinos businesses, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 8 1.56 N/A 0.32 22.76 Penn National Gaming Inc. 20 0.50 N/A 0.92 21.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Penn National Gaming Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Penn National Gaming Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and Penn National Gaming Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.00% 4.7% 1.9% Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares and 97.1% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.83% -6.62% -9.84% -5.78% -29.18% 1.95% Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66%

For the past year Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was less bullish than Penn National Gaming Inc.

Summary

Penn National Gaming Inc. beats Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.