Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Reaches $8.09 After 4.00% Up Move; Steelcase (SCS) Sentiment Is 1.36

Steelcase Inc (SCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 106 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 78 decreased and sold their stock positions in Steelcase Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 75.15 million shares, up from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Steelcase Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 58 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category divisions. It has a 14.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s furniture systems portfolio comprises panel and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.95M for 9.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. for 195,345 shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 151,795 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 251,226 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 0.92% in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 66,896 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 383,645 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M