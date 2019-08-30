Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Reaches $8.03 After 4.00% Up Move; Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Position By $1.43 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) stake by 13.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 715,614 shares as Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG)’s stock declined 9.74%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 4.42M shares with $10.82M value, down from 5.13 million last quarter. Destination Xl Group Inc now has $89.78 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 4,214 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees Corporate Restructuring to Deliver $10M Annualized Saving; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group: President and CEO David Levin to Retire by End 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REVISING GUIDANCE TO REFLECT RESTRUCTURING; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – DAVID LEVIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLAN TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 7.47% Stake In Destination XL Group; 22/05/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 8.82% Stake in Destination XL Group

The stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 99,874 shares traded. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has declined 29.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLYA News: 10/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Playa del Carmen (Mexico), Ongoing Security Threat in Playa del Carmen Security Alert: Playa del Carmen; 08/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Mexico City (Mexico), Security Threat in Playa del Carmen Security Alert: Mexico City (Mexico), Security; 06/04/2018 – PLAYA HOTELS REGISTERS 62.3M SHRS FOR SALE BY HOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – Real Deal LA: Facebook in advanced talks for Brickyard in Playa Vista; 08/03/2018 – OSAC: Playa del Carmen Security Threat; 27/03/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 07/05/2018 – PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV – QTRLY ADJ SHR- DILUTED $0.32; 11/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Executives Participate in 2018 CHRIS/HOLA ConferencesThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.04B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $8.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PLYA worth $41.76 million more.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. It has a 42.97 P/E ratio. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.