Platinum Investment Management LTD Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Eagle Materials (Call) (EXP) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Upped Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) (EXP) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 157,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 603,293 shares traded or 14.60% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 50.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 400,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.69 million, up from 797,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $172.81. About 12.58M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc (Call) by 130,916 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 34,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,457 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 62,889 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 40,610 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd has 31,103 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 16,645 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 26,801 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability has 3,455 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 270,428 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Alliancebernstein LP has 149,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Com holds 0.07% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 28,643 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Aperio Group Llc holds 0.01% or 26,892 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 13,400 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,793 shares to 22,707 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

