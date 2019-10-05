Platinum Investment Management LTD Upped Its Autohome (ATHM) Holding; Materion (MTRN) Sentiment Is 1.18

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Autohome Inc (ATHM) stake by 36.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 357,060 shares as Autohome Inc (ATHM)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.33M shares with $114.19 million value, up from 976,575 last quarter. Autohome Inc now has $9.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 271,594 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M

Materion Corp (MTRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 78 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 66 sold and reduced their positions in Materion Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 17.24 million shares, down from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Materion Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 49 Increased: 54 New Position: 24.

Among 2 analysts covering Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Autohome has $120 highest and $84.1000 lowest target. $102.05’s average target is 24.22% above currents $82.15 stock price. Autohome had 8 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by CLSA.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 85,100 shares traded. Materion Corporation (MTRN) has risen 1.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence; 29/03/2018 – Materion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.95 TO $2.10; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 26/04/2018 – Materion 1Q EPS 51c; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Materion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. It has a 38.35 P/E ratio. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials.