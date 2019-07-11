Platinum Investment Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Sina (SINA) by $102.48 Million; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $736,380 as Share Value Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 408,780 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.90M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 313,728 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 12,270 shares to 78,490 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Hosts ACACPMT Congress Addressing Tropical Diseases and Disaster Management – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education & Tech Group Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Post-earnings dip for New Oriental – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.04M for 84.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jefferies latest to trim rating on Sina – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No Need To Panic, Invest In SINA – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chinese Regulators Crack Down on SINA Again – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 23, 2019 : MDT, RY, TD, HRL, BBY, TTC, WB, SINA, ROLL, BRC, WMS, TGP – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Advertising Revenue Struggles In Weibo And Baidu – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corp has 53,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Ltd holds 360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 84,080 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 34,377 shares. Doliver Advisors LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,964 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 15,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 16,336 shares. Carroll Associates reported 46 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 361,146 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Communication Na holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 156 shares. 5,400 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 10,929 shares. 71,209 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Limited. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 2.14M shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $52.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 197,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).