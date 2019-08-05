Platinum Investment Management LTD Trimmed Sina (SINA) Holding by $102.48 Million; Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $2.39 Million; Shares Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.90M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.26% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 540,192 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 29,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 150,727 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 179,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 1.75M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 89,548 shares to 122,196 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 129,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.52 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35 million for 71.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 686,616 shares to 4.39 million shares, valued at $235.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,395 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).