Platinum Investment Management LTD Trimmed Position in Equifax (EFX) as Shares Rose; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Position in Cdk Global (CDK) by $22.43 Million as Share Price Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 611,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 241,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.71 million, down from 853,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.31. About 789,906 shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax lgnite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME); 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor New CEO — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 95.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 457,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 21,539 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 479,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.91 million for 15.69 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 39,213 shares to 45,462 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9999 by 69,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07M for 24.53 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.