Platinum Investment Management LTD Stake In Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Was Raised; Engineers Gate Manager LP Stake in Scientific Games (SGMS) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 79,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,511 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 89,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 926,295 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES – SG DIGITAL HAS COMMENCED SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS WITH NEW JERSEY’S DIVISION OF GAMING ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 382,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.05M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 974,077 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Scientific Games (SGMS) Down 27% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SciPlay IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q3 Loss Widens, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Odds Favor the Bears for These Gambling Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc holds 16,927 shares. 85,072 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Citigroup owns 26,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 36,317 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 39,744 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 36,988 shares. Brigade Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 17,500 shares. New York-based Renaissance has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 21,280 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) or 316 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 397,116 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 35,518 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 84,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,505 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 442,607 shares to 16,437 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,418 shares, and cut its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $403,850 activity. The insider ALDRICH DAVID J sold $243,162.