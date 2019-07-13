Platinum Investment Management LTD Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; 10 Bullish Analysts Covering Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, February 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. See Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) latest ratings:

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 11.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 2,635 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 25,835 shares with $3.05M value, up from 23,200 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 6,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 38,315 shares stake. Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 16,686 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Lpl Fin Lc owns 19,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru owns 8.65 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 30,847 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 243,863 were reported by Tortoise Capital Advsrs Llc. Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 14,085 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Beddow Mngmt has invested 1.57% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Victory Cap Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 45,966 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd invested in 16,225 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 131,551 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold also bought $34.01M worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Friday, March 22. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $15.44 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 16.33 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

It closed at $40.99 lastly. It is down 38.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 130,223 shares to 3.81 million valued at $104.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) stake by 1.74M shares and now owns 1.80 million shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.