Platinum Investment Management LTD Raised Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake; Shorts at DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (DTNOF) Lowered By 58.31%

DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) had a decrease of 58.31% in short interest. DTNOF’s SI was 55,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 58.31% from 134,100 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 70 days are for DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)’s short sellers to cover DTNOF’s short positions. It closed at $1.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 16.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 295,823 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.06M shares with $178.81 million value, up from 1.77 million last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 1.51M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the Middle East and North Africa. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The Company’s flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region. It has a 3.99 P/E ratio. The firm holds seven licenses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the Sultanate of Oman, the Tunisian Republic, the Republic of Yemen, and Somaliland.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, 1St Source Retail Bank has 0.21% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 29,719 shares. 7.13M were reported by Bank Of America Corporation De. Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn reported 902,450 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 43,973 shares in its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associate has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 13,968 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.15% or 14,065 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Texas Cap Fincl Bank Tx accumulated 3,921 shares. Impact Advsr Lc invested 0.7% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Ftb holds 0.01% or 2,064 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 63,261 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Ent Fincl Services has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tradewinds Cap Limited Company reported 0% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $12500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $112.50’s average target is 23.23% above currents $91.29 stock price. Microchip Technology had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Monday, May 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 25. Mizuho maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.