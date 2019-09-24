Platinum Investment Management LTD Raised Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $93.43 Million; Stock Price Rose; Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 41,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.18M, down from 44,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $598.83. About 18,304 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 95.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 5.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.77 million, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 2.12 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,055 shares to 150,410 shares, valued at $39.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.83 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

