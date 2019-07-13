Platinum Investment Management LTD Raised Its Holding in Weibo (WB) by $91.41 Million as Share Value Declined; Wealthtrust Fairport Position in Danaher (DHR) Trimmed by $309,276

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.62M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.49 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 2,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,541 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, down from 65,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24 million shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 27,490 shares to 274,215 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 86,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32M for 30.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 2.91% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 24,797 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co. Essex Management Co Lc has 7,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc holds 7,482 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Payden And Rygel invested in 600 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability holds 190,290 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com accumulated 1.05% or 597,000 shares. Dynamic Mngmt Limited reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Midwest State Bank Tru Division has 0.11% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 22,534 are held by Tompkins. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.33% or 10,122 shares. 33,143 are owned by Rockland Tru Com. Wendell David holds 85,967 shares. 1.75 million were accumulated by Blair William Communications Il. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt Com owns 6,955 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 13,882 shares to 60,887 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,707 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,380 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Co The. Reilly Limited owns 5 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 259,599 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 612,651 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 1.17 million shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 57,626 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 3,278 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.04% or 9,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 1,000 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Baillie Gifford & Co reported 26,310 shares. 655,312 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Platinum Invest Ltd invested 4.04% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Tb Alternative Assets accumulated 567,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Ashmore Group Public Limited Company has invested 0.27% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).