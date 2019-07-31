Platinum Investment Management LTD Position in Weibo (WB) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stock Value Declined, Rafferty Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.62 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 320,707 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 1,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 4,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $383.96. About 143,588 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D, worth $563,880 on Wednesday, February 13. $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. 50,000 shares valued at $18.72M were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,072 shares to 4,167 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 408,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 2.82 million shares to 10.04M shares, valued at $183.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 549,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).