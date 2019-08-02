Platinum Investment Management LTD Position in Weibo (WB) Has Boosted by $91.41 Million as Stock Price Declined; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Cut International Business Machs C (IBM) Holding by $454,020 as Stock Value Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 35,461 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 38,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 5.95M shares traded or 72.83% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.62 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 1.61 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,530 shares to 288,620 shares, valued at $54.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.56 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 13,882 shares to 60,887 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

