Platinum Investment Management LTD Position in Facebook (FB) Increased by $48.69 Million as Market Value Rose; Boston Partners Position In Acco Brands (ACCO) Was Has Upped

Boston Partners increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 75,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.30 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 111,173 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 293,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.61 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $190.28. About 6.27 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to Facebook’s IRA Announcement; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 16/03/2018 – State NJ Transp: NJDOT launches Facebook page to share innovative projects, programs and operations directly with the public; 04/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,082 shares to 29,418 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 758,572 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $284.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.