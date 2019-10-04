Platinum Investment Management LTD Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Apg Asset Management Nv Has Increased Its Yy (YY) Position

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 78,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 393,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.06 million, up from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 228,972 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 33,728 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.83M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $170.49. About 6.80M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 437,802 shares to 11.80 million shares, valued at $108.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capri Holdings Limited by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,744 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "YY: Big Returns With The YouTube Of China – Seeking Alpha" on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "YY Inc.: Grab This Freebie Before The Promotion Ends – Seeking Alpha" published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "YY Inc. (YY): Tao Value's Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance" on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Why YY Stock Fell 47.1% in 2018 – The Motley Fool" published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "YY Inc.: Bear Case Now Obsolete – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 18, 2019.