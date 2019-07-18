Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Holding; Shorts at Ensco Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ESV) Raised By 3.14%

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Qiwi Plc (QIWI) stake by 26.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 549,684 shares as Qiwi Plc (QIWI)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.56M shares with $22.50 million value, down from 2.11M last quarter. Qiwi Plc now has $1.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 68,761 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has declined 21.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY REVENUE RUB 6,365 MLN VS RUB 4,892 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Profit Down 10%-0%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI Sees FY18 Total Adjusted Net Rev up 15%-20% Over FY17; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +15% TO +20%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI UPGRADES 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REV. GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – SEES TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Total Adjusted Net Revenue Up 12%-16%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES

Ensco Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESV) had an increase of 3.14% in short interest. ESV’s SI was 84.82M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.14% from 82.23M shares previously. With 8.70 million avg volume, 10 days are for Ensco Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESV)’s short sellers to cover ESV’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 4.74M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold Ensco Rowan plc shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 368,910 were reported by First Manhattan. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). The New York-based Oppenheimer And Communication Incorporated has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). The Utah-based Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Citigroup has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 554,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Timber Hill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 0.04% or 14,734 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Lc. Stevens Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 85,944 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Company accumulated 768,680 shares. Loudon Inv Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Tortoise Capital Advsr Lc holds 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) or 35 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Gramercy Funds Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.34% or 213,100 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10. Credit Suisse maintained Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ESV in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Analysts await Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.21 per share. QIWI’s profit will be $19.44M for 15.91 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Qiwi plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.39% negative EPS growth.