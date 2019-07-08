Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Position by $1.32 Million; As Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Shares Declined, Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $2.45 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 57,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 220,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 591,751 shares traded or 18.93% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG)

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 321,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 118 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 14.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Bancorp Montana to acquire Big Muddy Bancorp for $19M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Omeros Corp (OMER) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Victoria Goldâ€™s Eagle Mine Nearing Operations – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General: Another Step Forward – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold EBMT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has 2,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Management owns 142,533 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Ltd accumulated 1.84% or 90,426 shares. Jacobs Asset Ltd Com owns 0.74% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 220,646 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Cap has invested 0.04% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Tower Research Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Llc invested in 0.18% or 26,240 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.24% or 25,598 shares. Bridgeway Capital owns 13,021 shares. Us State Bank De reported 14,598 shares. Citigroup owns 1,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 1,933 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt holds 57,244 shares. 75,444 were accumulated by Maltese Cap Management.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $2.57M for 10.06 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.21% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.64M shares to 18.20M shares, valued at $158.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 425,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $44.12 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $445,537 were sold by GRAY R BRADLEY on Thursday, January 31. 5,000 shares valued at $112,834 were sold by ALLEN MARY TEDD on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life accumulated 0.16% or 42,179 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 468,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). American Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 16,601 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Ltd Partnership owns 555,637 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Northern Tru owns 348,663 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,644 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.11% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Invesco Ltd owns 45,717 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 146,751 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 65,611 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 10,175 shares.