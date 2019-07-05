Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Weibo (WB) Position; Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 20. See Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

08/01/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 118% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 1.50M shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 10.85%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.77 million shares with $171.62 million value, up from 1.27 million last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $9.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 1.32 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $7.08 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 40.45 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.

More notable recent Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Axalta: Strategic Target In Consolidating Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Are Soaring on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.3. About 682,303 shares traded. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 18.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 28/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD – AMENDMENT IS EXPECTED TO REFINANCE BORROWERS’ EXISTING $1,960 MLN TERM LOAN DUE JUNE 2024; 11/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS – THE 2 UNITS OF CO INCCURED THE $2,430 MLN TERM LOANS IN ORDER TO REFINANCE THEIR EUR 395 MLN TERM LOAN DUE FEB 2023; 02/04/2018 – Axalta Introduces New Brand Mark for Imron® Industrial; 23/05/2018 – LP Building Products Featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth of 9%-10% As-Reported; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH OF 9-10% AS-REPORTED; 09/04/2018 – Axalta Inaugurates New Coating Manufacturing Facility in India; 21/03/2018 – In Canada, driverless cars learn to see in the snow; 06/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) on Watch Amid Chatter; 12/03/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems Opens New Color Solutions Center in Frankfurt, Germany to Serve Industrial Customers

Among 5 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Weibo had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of WB in report on Tuesday, January 8 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by Nomura. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 24. Nomura maintained Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weibo Corp (WB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo: A Sound Company In A Rough Environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.