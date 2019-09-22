Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP); Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Caprock Group Has Cut Stake by $405,756

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 295,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.81 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 1.73M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 15,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44M shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 12,243 shares to 147,953 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 14,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Natl Oh holds 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 7,882 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 469 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 217,246 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Adirondack Rech And Mngmt holds 4,740 shares. 107,260 were reported by M Kraus. Bb&T Corporation holds 140,081 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares. Evergreen Lc stated it has 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 3,024 were accumulated by Community Bancorporation Na. Vontobel Asset Management reported 1.66M shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 4,000 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 39,214 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 162,538 are owned by Finemark Bankshares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.17% or 344,856 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.24% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Aviva Pcl invested in 85,857 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Westpac Corp owns 30,542 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 528,624 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Highland Capital Ltd Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 21,100 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 387,502 shares. Goelzer Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,360 shares. Jennison Ltd holds 0.05% or 574,590 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 179,475 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 664 shares. Stephens Mngmt Gp Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.72% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).