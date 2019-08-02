Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $13.15 Million; As Mastec (MTZ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Coe Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.09. About 989,726 shares traded or 53.77% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 18.20M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.55 million, up from 16.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 22.83M shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Fund Mgmt owns 7,264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Sei holds 208,296 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 14,213 are owned by Metropolitan Life Com New York. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pennsylvania has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Kbc Gp Nv owns 186,427 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Street owns 1.96M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Ptnrs Lc has 1.4% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Penn Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.93% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 180,618 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 127,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Southport Mgmt Limited Co holds 25,000 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $104.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,707 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).