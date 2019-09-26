Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $93.43 Million; Wns Holdings LTD Spon Adr (WNS) Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $305,207

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 95.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 5.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.77M, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 16.92 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 5,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 83,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, down from 89,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 52,012 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 13.36 million are owned by Northern Corp. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com has 2,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 13.93M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1.37 million shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 5,723 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 130,547 were reported by Natixis. Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.5% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 2.13M shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 33,027 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 6,500 are owned by Bridgecreek Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stephens Ar reported 20,584 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22,261 shares to 168,237 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 360,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,487 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.