Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $104.40 Million as Market Value Declined; Alpinvest Partners Bv Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15764.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.91 million, up from 16,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $104.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,707 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Finance Serv has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 269,212 shares in its portfolio. 224,915 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. 7,785 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jackson Wealth Ltd Co, a Florida-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brown Advisory holds 37,263 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Redwood Capital Management Ltd has 875,000 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 27,185 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 117 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 1.18% or 413,186 shares. 26,223 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Limited. 8,685 were accumulated by John G Ullman And Associate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Financial Serv Grp has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.31% stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 955,971 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc invested in 340,590 shares or 5.43% of the stock. Grace And White holds 0.26% or 9,165 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Holt Limited Company Dba Holt Prtn LP has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1.69 million shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Asset has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ht Prns Ltd Com reported 6,406 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 13,597 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment holds 53,960 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 12.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).