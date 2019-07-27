Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $13.15 Million; Sky Investment Group Raised Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $340,490

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.20 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.55M, up from 16.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 12.89 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Inv Mngmt stated it has 587,247 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 166,604 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fred Alger stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Warren Averett Asset Management Lc invested in 1,441 shares. Grimes And reported 0.05% stake. Condor Cap Management stated it has 10,024 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma accumulated 5,010 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 49,579 shares. Adage Cap Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.84 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,440 shares. Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 1,486 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Limited Liability Co holds 370,081 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 299,618 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Honeywell beats analysts’ expectations as CEO leads first earnings call from Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 488,100 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 679,229 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Prelude Cap Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 47,399 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). South Dakota Investment Council holds 883,577 shares. Penn Capital Management Comm invested in 0.16% or 64,622 shares. D E Shaw reported 125,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 89,205 shares in its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corporation stated it has 25,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Company has 1,133 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 269,041 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 23,923 shares. Millennium accumulated 10.28M shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean’s Fleet Status: Not Enough Jobs For A Driller Of This Size – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: Fresh All-Time Low Tells Us Something About Offshore Drilling – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.