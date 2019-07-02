Platinum Investment Management LTD Holding in Facebook (FB) Raised by $48.69 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Stake by $5.34 Million as Stock Value Rose

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 22,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,897 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.88M, up from 104,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $270.57. About 2.36M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 293,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.61M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 8.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 18/04/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: Australia is backing a global plan to set tougher standards for Facebook and other social; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS; 24/05/2018 – Watch Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg speak at Viva Tech 2018 as concerns over data protection heighten; 15/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Facebook Publishes Enforcement Numbers for the First Time; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden Says European-Style Regulation of Facebook Won’t Work in the U.S. (Video); 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13,160 shares to 18,505 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,952 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.68% or 1.01 million shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) owns 10,704 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Fil has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.77% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Inv Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 7,756 shares. Barr E S And Company holds 0.02% or 973 shares in its portfolio. Mairs & reported 0.01% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 710,000 shares. Lifeplan owns 77 shares. Schroder Grp has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,649 were reported by Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Bb&T holds 41,987 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.36% stake.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 442,607 shares to 16,437 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).