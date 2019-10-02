Platinum Investment Management LTD Holding in Autohome (ATHM) Lifted by $30.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sta Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Value Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 357,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.19 million, up from 976,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 196,102 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 4,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 1,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544,000, down from 6,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $278.55. About 338,000 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,841 shares to 106,654 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings.