Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Position; Installed Building Products (IBP)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Installed Building Products (IBP) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 64 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 54 reduced and sold positions in Installed Building Products. The active investment managers in our database now own: 20.85 million shares, down from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Installed Building Products in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 44 Increased: 33 New Position: 31.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 1.64 million shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 18.20 million shares with $158.55M value, up from 16.56M last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $3.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 11.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 25.56M shares traded or 54.10% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $13 target.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean little changed after roughly in-line Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean July 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 442,607 shares to 16,437 valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) stake by 549,684 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De reported 8,922 shares. The Illinois-based Sheffield Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.55% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nordea Investment Management holds 0% or 98,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 72,906 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 97,420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 444,434 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has invested 0.12% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). The Arkansas-based Foundation Resource Mngmt Inc has invested 0.31% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Boothbay Fund Limited Co invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). F&V Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 2.52% or 507,435 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 553,627 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital invested in 0.16% or 52,242 shares.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 28.81 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.

Analysts await Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. IBP’s profit will be $25.21 million for 15.97 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Installed Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.58% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 113,068 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) has declined 7.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 20/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Installed Building Products; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Installed Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBP); 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 26/03/2018 – Installed Building at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

More notable recent Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Installed Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:IBP) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Installed Building Products Stock Is Up 76% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Installed Building Products, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:IBP) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc holds 4.99% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. for 2.80 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 548,245 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.79% invested in the company for 493,572 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Investments Llc Oh has invested 0.55% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 957,660 shares.