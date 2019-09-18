Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Upped Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position by $657,836; Market Valuation Declined; Optimum Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $324,720

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 1,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, down from 22,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $274.29. About 779,033 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 54,384 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 374,693 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 177,672 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $116.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,660 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. The insider ANIDO VICENTE JR bought 26,250 shares worth $498,953. RUBINO RICHARD J also bought $100,447 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Monday, September 9.

