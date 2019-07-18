Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) by $1.32 Million; Toron Capital Markets Trimmed Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $8.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 208,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,072 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21 million, down from 677,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 7.74 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 57,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 220,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 744,393 shares traded or 51.88% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 14,591 shares to 202,462 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 18,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leverage: A Love Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Company Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). 10,622 are owned by Caxton Associates Lp. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com holds 83,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Altrinsic Global reported 80,000 shares stake. 42,179 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Company. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 13,303 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 460,680 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 10,221 shares. Daiwa Securities stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Alyeska Investment Group LP owns 0.19% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 555,637 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 221,848 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). American Group Inc Inc holds 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 16,601 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 33,390 shares to 200,962 shares, valued at $236.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NanoString launches GeoMX DSP – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4000000 Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2018. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NanoString and Leica Biosystems to Co-Market GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiling and Leica’s BOND RX Platforms for High Throughput Spatial Analysis – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString Announces Commercial Launch of GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler at the 2019 American Association of Cancer Research Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $43.80 million activity. ALLEN MARY TEDD also sold $112,834 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares. 20,000 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares with value of $445,537 were sold by GRAY R BRADLEY.