Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $15.50 Million as Valuation Declined; Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosted National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Position by $705,595

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 60.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 911,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 593,205 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. It closed at $17.38 lastly. It is down 2.03% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 12,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 23,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 493,499 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares to 5,945 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,741 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.17 million shares. 673,851 were accumulated by Pggm Invests. 1.06 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 24.02 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.19% or 396,900 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cohen And Steers has invested 0.41% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 70,475 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Davenport Communications Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 7,379 shares. Uss Investment owns 252,300 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,288 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Mackenzie Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 34,518 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 3.40 million shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $96.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 686,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.