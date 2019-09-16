Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $417,243; Td Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) as Stock Value Rose

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 151,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 45,484 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 197,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 18/04/2018 – BHP: OPTION FOR MORE SCARBOROUGH STAKE MAY BE PRIOR TO DEC. 31; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 08/05/2018 – Chile copper output up 18.9 pct in first quarter 2018 -Cochilco; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH BHP ON SAMARCO DIVESTMENT; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 14/03/2018 – South Australia poll offers voters a choice of clean or cheap power

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 6,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 16,660 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 22,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 197,836 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN)

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 ‘Perfect 10’ Biotech Companies to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Predict 11% Upside For The Holdings of JKH – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Surges: Stock Moves 7.6% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.46M shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $193.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 5,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or reported 0.22% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Blair William And Company Il reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 7,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Jane Street Group Incorporated owns 7,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Financial Gp invested in 75 shares. Citadel Ltd Co holds 321,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited owns 95,300 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 161,296 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 1,806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Capital Intl Ltd Ca reported 0.35% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Great Lakes invested in 177,688 shares.

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BHP offers largest bid in U.S. Gulf oil lease sale – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP asked to cut ties with mining lobbyists – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Investing green is all the rage, but benchmarks still hazy – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP nears deal on Nimba stake sale – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 473,334 shares to 997,851 shares, valued at $55.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 36,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.