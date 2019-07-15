Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Stake as Stock Declined; As Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Market Valuation Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increased Holding by $756,700

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 4.89 million shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.14% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 672,944 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 51.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5,700.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $40.70 million for 5.02 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 545,736 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $130.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 1 shares to 10 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,938 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).