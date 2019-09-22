Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Equifax (EFX) by $82.56 Million; Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Its Holding in Olin (Call) (OLN) by $835,800

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 611,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 241,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.71M, down from 853,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 759,071 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax lgnite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC QTRLY SHR $0.75; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING –

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 355,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 1.90 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax partners with Urjanet for alternative data – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Bureaus And What They Do With Your Credit – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 16,409 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs reported 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Rbo And Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,729 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 367 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Dc reported 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 23,211 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Markel Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 679,182 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,869 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 111,312 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 447,059 shares. Jane Street Gp Incorporated Limited Com holds 35,804 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 734 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 29,168 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $425.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08 million for 24.49 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (NYSE:DLB) by 270,044 shares to 105,100 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 55,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,723 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Company reported 118,600 shares stake. 113,820 were reported by Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Lc. Tortoise Invest Mngmt invested in 87 shares. Proshare Advisors stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,153 shares. Systematic Fin Management Lp has 0.03% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 39,140 shares. Natixis Lp holds 29,015 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 6.97 million shares. 13,894 were reported by First Allied Advisory Inc. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 3,186 shares. Monetary Management Gru Incorporated holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 81,900 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 215,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Lpl Limited Com holds 14,111 shares.