Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding By $13.15 Million; Choice Hotels International (CHH) Sentiment Is 1.1

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 1.64 million shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 18.20M shares with $158.55 million value, up from 16.56 million last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 11.19 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 75 funds increased or started new positions, while 68 reduced and sold their stakes in Choice Hotels International Inc. The funds in our database reported: 33.14 million shares, up from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Choice Hotels International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 3% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. for 1.97 million shares. Sirios Capital Management L P owns 384,526 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 1.61% invested in the company for 4.89 million shares. The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Management Inc has invested 1.28% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.26 million shares.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 23.19 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

The stock increased 1.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 180,260 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EPS 44c; 31/05/2018 – WOODSPRING SUITES ACHIEVES RECORD-SETTING DEVELOPMENT GROWTH SINCE CHOICE HOTELS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MLN VS $188.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sleep Inn Brand Brings Simply Stylish Design To New Hotel Associate Uniforms; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS; 19/03/2018 – Comfort Brand Renaissance Results In Significant Growth; 29/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Honors Top Franchisees with Annual Premier Awards; 01/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Sets No Limits To Hotel Growth, Innovation, And Franchisee Profitability At 64th Annual Convention; 16/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $82

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Transocean has $11 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.47’s average target is 62.39% above currents $4.6 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of RIG in report on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 12,082 shares to 29,418 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 911,767 shares and now owns 593,205 shares. Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 47,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 11,623 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Symphony Asset Lc has 444,434 shares. First Mercantile has 35,501 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc holds 15,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sheffield Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 128,100 shares. Cyrus Cap Ptnrs LP reported 0.37% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Stifel Corporation reported 269,041 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 260,289 shares. Bluestein R H And, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,155 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Group Llc has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). M&T Bancorp Corp invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).