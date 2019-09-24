Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; DaVita Inc. (DVA) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering DaVita Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DaVita Inc. Common Stock has $6600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $64’s average target is 10.98% above currents $57.67 stock price. DaVita Inc. Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The stock of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. See DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $66.0000 Maintain

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 2.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 33,728 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.23M shares with $208.83M value, up from 1.20M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $447.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $171.94. About 11.33M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Qiagen Nv stake by 13,770 shares to 47,117 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carvana Co stake by 59,089 shares and now owns 153,487 shares. Warrior Met Coal Inc was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 33.24% above currents $171.94 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. Bank of America maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 1.48M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold DaVita Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 141.20 million shares or 0.95% more from 139.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Gru Lp invested in 967,079 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Blair William & Il invested in 0.01% or 19,390 shares. 125,072 are owned by Guggenheim Lc. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp holds 97,074 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 56,972 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Grp Limited Co holds 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 147,250 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 3.24 million are held by Glenview Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce accumulated 5,571 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 312,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Capital owns 13,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 96,660 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Viking Global Investors L P owns 2.91M shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.16% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 5,115 shares. Icon Advisers reported 19,700 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.