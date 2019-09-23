Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Stock Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered by $212.83 Million Its Holding

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 295,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.81 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 2.76 million shares traded or 19.93% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 62,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34B, down from 64,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2,430 shares to 13,293 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 50 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 115,553 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 318,833 shares in its portfolio. Westchester Cap reported 4.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenbrier Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 80,000 shares. Amer Money Ltd Liability stated it has 67,223 shares. Majedie Asset Management has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 57,614 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security holds 1.9% or 21,274 shares. Chemung Canal Tru owns 148,392 shares or 4.62% of their US portfolio. Round Table Limited Co holds 8,365 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Willow Creek Wealth Management has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 26,319 shares. Js Management Ltd Company reported 4.84% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 16,187 shares. Allstate Corp owns 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 4,146 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Lc has invested 0.67% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 12,534 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 147,241 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru has 0.1% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 21,166 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Com has 122,700 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cleararc Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 3,548 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 10,033 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 2,676 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 26,177 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 110,955 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4,673 shares to 24,033 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 96,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,228 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MCHP – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.