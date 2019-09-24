Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Sina (SINA) as Shares Declined; Fisher Asset Management Increased Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $14.27 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 53.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 959,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 845,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.47M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 259,802 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 45,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 179,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.48 million, up from 134,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $313.12. About 76,837 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Communication Na has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Segantii Ltd holds 0.05% or 13,958 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt Corp accumulated 28,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Thomas White Intll Limited owns 31,802 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Limited has 0.24% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 3.23M shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited has invested 0.51% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 42,328 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,345 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gru, Maine-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 84,659 shares. Asset holds 0% or 3,171 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 44,062 shares in its portfolio.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 91,846 shares to 238,398 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 29,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.35M for 29.17 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

