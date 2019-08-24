Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $3.52 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Boosted by Saybrook Capital

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 130,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 3.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.84M, down from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 2.86M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell has 8,360 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 2.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cognios Capital Limited Liability holds 0.64% or 30,875 shares. Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 34,720 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 4,745 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 1.04% or 124,456 shares. The New York-based Northstar Gru has invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Markel Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Milestone Gru holds 0.03% or 4,042 shares. National Insur Communications Tx owns 0.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 260,273 shares. 6,425 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 48,187 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. S R Schill And Associates reported 7,625 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na invested in 66,898 shares or 1.55% of the stock.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares to 39,265 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,336 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.55M shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $105.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 686,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).